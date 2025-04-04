Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Payton (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Payton has missed the Warriors' last four games due to a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb, but the team announced Thursday that the veteran wing is making progress in his recovery and can be considered day-to-day. If Payton is cleared to play Friday, Gui Santos could move out of the rotation.

More News