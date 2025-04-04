Payton (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Payton has missed the Warriors' last four games due to a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb, but the team announced Thursday that the veteran wing is making progress in his recovery and can be considered day-to-day. If Payton is cleared to play Friday, Gui Santos could move out of the rotation.
More News
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Gets light minutes in return•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Will face Denver on Friday•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Progressing in recovery•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Suffers torn ligament in thumb•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Starting vs. Miami•
-
Warriors' Gary Payton: Will play vs. Atlanta•