Warriors' Gary Payton: Questionable with foot soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Payton is questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks with right foot soreness.
The Warriors are likely to re-evaluate Payton closer to Thursday's tipoff. Will Richard and De'Anthony Melton would likely see more playing time in the Golden State backcourt if Payton can't play against Dallas.
