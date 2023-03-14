Kuminga (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Kuminga has missed the past three games for the Dubs, but he was able to get through individual work at Tuesday's practice, which is a sign of progress. He'll likely be a game-time call for Wednesday's game, but if he is able to get back out there, JaMychal Green will likely lose some minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out Monday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Won't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Likely to play against Memphis•
-
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Sizable output in start•