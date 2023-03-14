Kuminga (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Kuminga has missed the past three games for the Dubs, but he was able to get through individual work at Tuesday's practice, which is a sign of progress. He'll likely be a game-time call for Wednesday's game, but if he is able to get back out there, JaMychal Green will likely lose some minutes.