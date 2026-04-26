Kuminga finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 loss to New York in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kuminga was unable to maintain his recent momentum, struggling from the field, while also adding nothing in the peripheral columns. At one point, he missed four consecutive shots during the second quarter, yet continued to force things at an inappropriate time. The series is now level at 2-2, heading back to New York. The hope is that Kuminga can play more like he did during the two previous games, both of which were victories for the Hawks.