Moody contributed three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 141-127 overtime loss to Toronto.

Moody had a tough night on the offensive end for Golden State, though he did have some nice moments on the other side of the ball. He's been a low-end fantasy contributor over his last four games, posting averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per contest.