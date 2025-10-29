Warriors' Moses Moody: Questionable for Thursday
Moody is questionable for Thursday's game in Milwaukee due to right thumb soreness.
Moody is dealing with some soreness in the thumb of his shooting hand, but we'll have a better idea of his status for Thursday's game based on his activity level at shootaround. If he is forced to the sidelines, that would create more opportunity for Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield.
