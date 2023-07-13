Jackson-Davis (hamstring) is available for Thursday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jackson-Davis hasn't yet suited up for Summer League play but will make his debut off the bench Thursday. Although he's playing a bench role, it wouldn't be surprising to see him draw ample playing time.
