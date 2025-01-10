Jackson-Davis chipped in 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 victory over Detroit.

Jackson-Davis has established himself in the first unit and has scored in double digits in nine of his previous 11 starts, a span in which he's also recorded three double-doubles. The last two have come in his previous two appearances while going a combined 16-for-21 from the field in that stretch. Jackson-Davis is averaging 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.9 blocks per game across 29 starts in 2024-25.