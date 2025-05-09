Jackson-Davis logged 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With Stephen Curry (hamstring) out, the Warriors opted to roll with a larger lineup in Game 2. However, Jackson-Davis received the majority of the playing time over Quinten Post and Kevon Looney. Jackson-Davis could continue to receive an increased role due to Curry being expected to miss a few more games.