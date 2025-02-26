Jackson-Davis (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Jackson-Davis will miss his second consecutive contest due to illness, and his next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Orlando. The big man has seen little playing time of late, so his absence shouldn't cause any major waves in the rotation.
