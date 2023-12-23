Jackson-Davis recorded 10 points (5-7 FG), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes during Friday's 129-118 win over the Wizards.

Jackson-Davis led all players in Friday's contest in rebounds while finishing as one of six Warriors with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Jackson-Davis has recorded 10 or more rebounds and a double-double in two games this year, both of which have occurred over his last two outings. He has tallied at least 10 points on four occasions, including in three straight appearances.