Jackson-Davis closed with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 15 minutes during Thursday's 128-110 victory over the Lakers.

The Warriors ran with Draymond Green as the starting center, but the 6-8 rookie out of Indiana continues to make his presence known with the second unit. Coach Steve Kerr favored Jackson-Davis over Kevon Looney and Dario Saric in the contest, but the 2023 second-round pick may have been more effective than the taller options without LeBron James (ankle) on the floor. Despite the encouraging line, Jackson-Davis doesn't move the needle as a fantasy target at this point.