Sarr posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 loss to Philadelphia.

The Wizards traded for Trae Young (quadriceps) on Wednesday, and that could benefit Sarr over the long run as the point guard is known for generating easy looks for his pick-and-roll partners. Sarr has been trending up over his last three outings with 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers.