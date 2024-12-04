Sarr finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-87 loss to the Cavaliers.

The second overall pick in the 2024 Draft continues to have trouble producing at the offensive end on a consistent basis, but Sarr has been able to make an impact defensively to begin his career. He's failed to record at least one block only once in his first 19 NBA games, and he's snatched at least one block and one steal in four of the last five contests. Over that five-game stretch, Sarr is averaging 13.4 points, 7.4 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals.