Sarr tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 94-88 win over the Hawks in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

Sarr has been touted as an athletic big with the potential to block shots at an elite level, and he displayed this ability in the Summer League opener with a game-high four swats. The 19-year-old struggled from the field in the highly-anticipated matchup against No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. However, Sarr stuffed the stat sheet, hitting an efficient two-of-five attempts from deep as well. The No. 2 overall pick played for Perth in the NBL during the 2023-24 season, and he averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 17.3 minutes while shooting 29.0 percent from deep.