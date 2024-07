Sarr recorded eight points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Sunday's Summer League game against the Rockets.

The offensive struggles continue for Sarr, who has shot just 30.7 percent from the floor across two Summer League appearances. Despite the offensive woes, the second overall pick provided value with solid interior defense once again Sunday, tying for a game-high two blocks.