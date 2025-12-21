Sarr closed Saturday's 130-122 victory over the Grizzlies with 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes.

The Grizzlies lost Brandon Clarke (calf) early in the contest, and Sarr was able to take advantage of the gap opposite an overworked Jaren Jackson. Although Jock Landale stepped in to cover the absence, he had limited success while the Wizards worked their way back from a massive deficit. Sarr showed no ill effects from the thigh injury that sidelined him for six games, although he may take a seat for injury management Sunday, which is the tail end of the back-to-back.