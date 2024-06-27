Sarr was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Wizards in the 2024 NBA Draft.

With a 9-foot-2 standing reach, jump-out-the-gym athleticism and impressive handles, Sarr is an extremely enticing prospect and it's easy to see why he went No. 2 overall in the draft. He does have a slender frame that needs to fill out and his offensive game remains a work in progress that's mostly inside the arc, but he should see nothing but opportunities in D.C. He certainly has the potential to impact fantasy hoops right out the gates with his shot-blocking abilities.