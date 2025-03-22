Sarr notched 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 120-105 loss to Orlando.

Sarr was productive on both ends of the court and recorded a double-double for the third time over his last eight appearances, so the progress the rookie has been making of late is noticeable. One area in which he's improved massively is his outside shooting, though, and he's getting more and more comfortable playing in the perimeter. In fact, Sarr has drained two or more threes in five games in a row, a span in which he's averaging 22.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.