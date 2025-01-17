Sarr provided 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 130-123 loss to the Suns.

Sarr filled the box score for the Wizards on Thursday, reaching double digits in scoring for the 16th time in his last 17 appearances. The rookie big man is averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.8 threes in 26.8 minutes across his past four games. Shooting inefficiency has been an issue for the 2024 No. 2 overall pick, who is shooting just 39.6 percent from the floor during this period, but Sarr remains locked into Washington's starting role at center over veteran Jonas Valanciunas.