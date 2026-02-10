This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Anthony Gill: Lands questionable designation
Gill (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Gill has been dealing with a bruised right hand in February, and the injury caused him to miss the closing end of a back-to-back set Monday. His availability remains up in the air for Wednesday's contest.