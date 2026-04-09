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section: | slug: wizards-anthony-gill-available-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Wizards' Anthony Gill: Available for Thursday
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1 min read
Gill (neck/back) is available for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Gill will clear his questionable tag for this contest despite dealing with two injuries. He may be a candidate for maintenance Friday against the Heat, however.
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