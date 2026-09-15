Gill agreed to a one-year deal with the Wizards on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

Gill is set to play for the Wizards for a seventh straight season. The 33-year-old will offer the club frontcourt depth and a veteran presence in the locker room, but he isn't guaranteed a steady role. Over 55 regular-season appearances (eight starts) last season, he averaged 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting a career-best 62.8 percent from the field in 17.3 minutes per game.