Wizards' Anthony Gill: Questionable for Thursday
Gill (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Gill remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for Washington. The Wizards will be very shorthanded yet again, so Gill could soak up a sizable amount of minutes if he's cleared.
