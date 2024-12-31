Carrington left Monday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent head injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carrington looked to fall backward and his hit head on an opposing player's knee, and he stayed down on the court for a while after the play before ultimately being taken off the court in a wheelchair. His return Monday appears unlikely given he exited with a few minutes remaining in the third quarter, though the team should have more information to share after further evaluation.