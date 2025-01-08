Carrington is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers with lower back soreness.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, but this news is a tough blow for a Washington team that will be without Jordan Poole (hip) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot) yet again. Carrington had 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in 34 minutes Tuesday against the Rockets, but presumably tweaked his back in the loss. If he can't play, Jared Butler and Corey Kispert may have to log a ton of minutes.