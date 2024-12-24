Carrington exited Monday's 123-105 loss to the Thunder in the fourth quarter with an apparent side injury and didn't return, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports. He finished with 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes.

Carrington checked out of the game with seven minutes remaining and headed to the locker room. The Wizards haven't provided an update regarding the severity of Carrington's injury, but he'll have two days to recover before the Wizards' next game Thursday against Charlotte.