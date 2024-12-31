Carrington won't return to Monday's game against the Knicks due to a post-traumatic headache, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports. He'll finish the matchup with six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Carrington hit his head on an opposing player's knee and exited the game with 3:08 remaining in the third quarter. The rookie was taken off the court in a wheelchair and will likely undergo further testing before Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Carrington misses additional time, Corey Kispert and Kyshawn George will likely see a bump in minutes.