McCollum compiled 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one turnover across 30 minutes during Sunday's 139-113 loss to the Wizards.

McCollum was coming off of back-to-back, single-digit scoring performances, but he finally got things on track Sunday evening, operating as the Wizards' go-to guy on offense. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep it going Tuesday with a tough matchup against the 76ers.