Wizards' Corey Kispert: Won't return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kispert won't return to Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to a right thumb injury, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Kispert got the starting nod and provided an immediate spark Tuesday, though he'll finish with 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes after leaving in the third quarter. Cam Whitmore and Justin Champagnie are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way due to Kispert being sidelined. The 26-year-old swingman's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Pacers.
