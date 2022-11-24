Davis is listed questionable for Friday's game versus the Heat due to right groin soreness.
Davis has logged a combined 11 minutes over the past pair of games with the Wizards' backcourt banged up, but they've been largely uneventful. Even if he's cleared to play Friday, Davis is just a depth piece at this point.
More News
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Struggles from field Friday•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Puts up 18 points against Maine•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Comes close to double-double•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Returns to Wizards•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Sent back to G League•
-
Wizards' Johnny Davis: Recalled from G League•