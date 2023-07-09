Davis posted 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-1 3PT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes of Saturday's 91-83 loss to the Pacers in Summer League.

Davis turned in a strong performance in Washington's summer opener, pacing the team with 17 points and providing significant production in the peripheral categories. After a slow start to his rookie year, Davis joined the Wizards in March and logged 10 or more points in the final six games of the regular season. He should continue to be one of the key pieces of the Wizards Summer League team.