Riley produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one turnover in 26 minutes of Monday's 120-103 preseason win over the Knicks.

The Wizards rested several key rotation players Monday, allowing Riley to see an expanded role off the bench. The Illinois product played in only two games during the Summer League due to a thumb issue, but he's been a full go since the start of training camp. The No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Riley will be pushing to crack the rotation early on with Bilal Coulibaly (thumb) sidelined.