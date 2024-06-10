A sixth-round pick of the Rams, Whittington received some positive reviews in early OTAs from beat reporters for his ability to catch the football away from his body and play with good quickness. Both were traits of his at Texas, where he caught 92 passes in his final two seasons, but scored just twice. Whittington does have injury concerns dating back to his high school days -- he even left the combine early with a hamstring issue -- but he does have some solid traits that the Rams have been known to value. He's worth a final-round pick in deeper rookie-only drafts.