It's not often when a rookie wideout enters the NFL with as much praise as Harrison, but what else would you expect from a two-time unanimous All-American with back-to-back collegiate seasons of at least 65 catches, 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns and a Pro Football Hall of Fame father? The truth is, Harrison is an exceptional, NFL-ready wide receiver who should instantly improve the passing game for the Cardinals. There's also a mostly pristine track record of Kyler Murray heavily targeting one receiver more than the others, so expecting at least eight targets per game from Harrison feels reasonable. The rookie also figures to be a big-time red-zone option, creating plenty of scoring opportunities all year. We don't say this lightly: Harrison has all the hallmarks of an instant Fantasy must-start stud, which is why we believe him to be worthy of a pick anywhere from 13th to 20th overall in redraft leagues. It sounds like a steep price, but that's what it will take for a player of his caliber with this kind of opportunity. Harrison is also worthy of the first overall pick in all rookie-only drafts, including Superflex/two-QB.