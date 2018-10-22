Colbert was placed on injured reserve Monday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Upon further examination, it was determined that Colbert is nursing a right high ankle sprain. The timetable for a return would be about 6-8 weeks, prompting San Francisco to designate the veteran to IR. According to the report, Colbert is an unlikely candidate to return this season. All signs point to D.J. Reed taking over at the free safety spot.

