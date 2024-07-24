Aiyuk is present at training camp Wednesday but isn't dressed for practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Aiyuk appears, unsurprisingly, to be reporting from training camp but 'holding in' and thus abstaining from team drills as he continues to look for a contract extension. Coming off a 2023 breakout season in which he put up a 75-1,342-7 receiving line on 105 targets in 15 games, Aiyuk has expressed frustration with the fact that he remains without a long-term deal, and he went so far as to officially request a trade prior to the start of camp. Still, considering Aiyuk's lack of leverage, the most likely outcome remains that he plays out the 2024 season in a 49ers uniform, whether on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract or a new contract.