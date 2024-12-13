Taylor was on the field for three offensive snaps (six percent) and did not record a touch in Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams.

Taylor had an outside chance of starting Thursday's contest after fill-in starter Issac Guerendo missed multiple practices with a foot injury. The latter got a limited session in Wednesday before ultimately starting and logging 16 carries for 57 yards in the loss. Taylor did not record a touch while spending most of his night on special teams (17 snaps). With a few extra days of rest between Thursday's loss and next Sunday's tilt against Miami, Guerendo figures to start again for the 6-8 49ers in Week 16.