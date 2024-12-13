Taylor may not start Thursday versus the Rams with Isaac Guerendo (foot) active for the contest.

If Guerendo wasn't able to play Week 15, Taylor was lined up to be the 49ers' primary runner for at least one game. Having said that, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Guerendo felt good following Wednesday's limited practice, which was enough for the team to clear him. Taylor likely will cede a majority share of touches if Guerendo indeed is able to start, but the former still will be in the mix for snaps along with practice-squad call-up Ke'Shawn Vaughn. In nine appearances this season, Taylor has tallied 14 carries for 50 yards and one TD and gathered in one of two targets for 12 yards.