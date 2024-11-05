Higgins (quadricep) is listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Higgins has yet to log any reps since injuring his quad in an Oct. 25 practice, and he appears to be trending toward missing a third straight game Thursday in Baltimore. The Bengals will see if Higgins is able to do anything Wednesday in what will likely be a light walk-through session before determining his availability for the Week 10 contest. Tight end Mike Gesicki has been the main beneficiary of Higgins' absence in the last two games as well as in Weeks 1 and 2, when the receiver was sidelined with a hamstring injury. In those four contests, Gesicki has produced a 22-282-2 receiving line on 27 targets.