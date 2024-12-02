Allen completed 13 of 17 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-10 win over the 49ers. He added three rushing attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown as well as a seven-yard receiving touchdown.

Allen wasn't asked to do much with his arm as the Bills rode their running game and defense in snowy conditions, but he still got in on the fun with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins in the final minute of the first half. That touchdown pass was the 245th of Allen's regular-season Bills career, surpassing Jim Kelly for the most in franchise history. His next touchdown pass in the third quarter was also a memorable one, as Allen threw a pass to Amari Cooper, who then latereled to Allen for what went down as both a passing score and a seven-yard receiving touchdown (but not a reception) for the quarterback. Allen added the cherry on top with an eight-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He has 20 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and now one receiving touchdown as well heading into a Week 14 road game against the Rams.