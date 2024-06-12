Allen is working on improving his throwing motion this offseason, ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg reports.

Allen said the changes have felt really good at times and not so good at others. He injured his right shoulder Week 6 last season but still managed to play every game for a fifth straight year, and he confirmed in late January that he wouldn't need surgery. Some of what he's working on this offseason is returning to his pre-injury mechanics after the shoulder discomfort led to a lower, wider motion last year. The other big change will be his receiving corps, with Khalil Shakir the only WR on the roster that's ever caught a pass from Allen. The Bills parted ways with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason and brought in Curtis Samuel, second-round pick Keon Coleman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins. On the other hand, Allen and offensive coordinator Joe Brady will have continuity at running back (James Cook, Ty Johnson), tight end (Dalton Kincaid, Dawson Knox) and on the offensive line (four of five starters returning).