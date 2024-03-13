Bowers is dealing with a minor hamstring injury and won't work out Wednesday at Georgia's pro day, Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network reports.

Jordan Reid of ESPN.com reports that Bowers plans to hold a separate workout for NFL teams on April 10. He's considered the best tight end in the 2024 class by a wide margin and likely will be picked in the first half of the first round. Bowers missed a chunk of the 2023 season with an ankle injury that required tightrope surgery, but he made it back for Georgia's final two regular-season games and its SEC title game loss to Alabama, catching 15 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns over his final three appearances to close out a prolific collegiate career shortly before his 21st birthday. His 2,538 receiving yards were the most ever by an SEC tight end, and he scored 31 touchdowns (26 receiving) in 40 games across three seasons.