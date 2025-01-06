Bowers recorded four receptions on nine targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Chargers.

Bowers was unable to record his first catch until early in the third quarter, and the majority of his production came in garbage time on the Raiders' final offensive possession. Nevertheless, he managed to tally the fifth touchdown of his rookie season and reached at least 50 receiving yards for the fourth time in seven games since the Raiders' bye in Week 10. Bowers ends his incredible campaign with the most receptions by a rookie in NFL history (112) and the most yardage (1,194) by a rookie tight end in league history.