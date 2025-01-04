Bush (thigh) is inactive for Saturday's Week 18 matchup versus the Ravens.

It was an ominous sign when Bush was a late addition to the Browns' injury report Saturday morning, and the veteran linebacker will ultimately be forced to miss his first game of the campaign. Bush had ben hovering around a 50 percent defensive snap-share count since Week 12 while also contributing on special teams. He'll finish the 2024 campaign with 76 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three pass defenses over 16 contests. Bush will be a free agent at the conclusion of the campaign.