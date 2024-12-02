Irving rushed the ball 25 times for 152 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers. He added three catches on three targets for 33 yards.

Irving had secured an increased role in the Tampa Bay offense in recent weeks, but he took over the backfield in Sunday's win. He accounted for 25 of 36 carries by the team's running backs, four of which went for double-digit gains --highlighted by a 43-yard pickup to help set up a field goal late in the fourth quarter. Irving also found the end zone for the third straight game and could be in for some additional big performances down the stretch.