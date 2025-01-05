Irving rushed 19 times for 89 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of five targets for minus-5 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Irving once again led the Buccaneers' ground attack on an afternoon where Rachaad White did not log a single touch. The rookie looked good on several signature explosive runs, and he scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard rush with just under two minutes remaining. Irving figures to continue spearheading Tampa Bay's ground attack as the postseason begins for the Bucs during Super Wild Card Weekend.
