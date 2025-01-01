Irving was limited at Wednesday's practice due to shoulder and shin injuries.

Irving hasn't been a stranger to Buccaneers practice reports in his rookie season, but he's yet to miss a contest due to injury. With his 113-yard effort on the ground this past Sunday against the Panthers, he reached 1,000 rushing yards on the campaign, and assuming his current health concerns don't hold him back, he'll aim to build upon his 1,420 yards from scrimmage and seven rushing TDs on Sunday against the Saints.