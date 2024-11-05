Smith (concussion) is active for Monday night's matchup with the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The slot cornerback had to miss Tampa Bay's Week 8 loss to Atlanta after suffering the concussion during the team's Week 7 defeat to Baltimore. Smith cleared the NFL's concussion protocol by Saturday and participated in the team's practice session that same day. The rookie third-round pick has 33 tackles (22 solo), four passes defensed, an interception and two forced fumbles in 2024.