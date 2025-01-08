Smith (personal) did not practice Wednesday.
Due to Smith's absence being due to personal reasons, it's rather unclear how likely he is or isn't to suit up for Sunday's wild-card game against the Commanders. More clarity could be provided when Tampa Bay releases its next injury report Thursday.
